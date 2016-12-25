Christmas is here, and all of us at IrishCentral would like to wish you a Nollaig Shona!

Here are some Irish Christmas blessings to share with your family, friends and loved ones on this joyous day.

“With ivy, shamrock and bright holly berry, be Christmas to you both blessed and merry!”

---

The light of the Christmas star to you

The warmth of a home and hearth to you

The cheer and good will of friends to you

The hope of a childlike heart to you

The joy of a thousand angels to you

The love of the Son and

God’s peace to you

- An old Irish blessing

---

The Wexford Carol

History remains uncertain when the Wexford Carol, one of Ireland’s best known and beloved Christmas carols, originated. But it came to prominence in the 1800s, when William Grattan Flood, who played the organ at St. Aidan’s Cathedral in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, heard it performed by one of the local singers and incorporated it into the cathedral’s Christmas services.

Here is a beautiful rendition by St. Mary’s Palestina Choir in Dublin:

---

God grant you lightness in your step,

A smile on every face you meet,

Loved ones gathered at your hearth,

And at your door, good friends to greet

A holy hymn upon your lips,

A window candle burning bright

And may the Good Lord bless your heart

And come to dwell here Christmas night.

- An Irish Christmas Blessing

---

Silent Night (Oíche Chiúin)

It’s one of the most popular Christmas carols of all time, but Silent Night takes on a whole new ethereal beauty when sung in Irish. Listen to Enya’s rendition:

---

This Christmas may you have…

“Walls for the wind

And a roof for the rain,

And drinks bedside the fire,

Laughter to cheer you,

And those you love near you,

And all that your heart may desire.”

---

While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks

This famous carol was written by Nahum Tate and first printed in the 1700 supplement to the New Version of the Psalms of David, which Tate originally published in 1696 with Nicholas Brady. Tate would go on to become Poet Laureate of England, but he was also a proud Irishman – born in Dublin in 1652.

Here is his carol, accompanied by Celtic harp:

---

May peace and plenty be the first

To lift the latch at your door

And happiness be guided to your home

By the candle of Christmas.

God’s blessings and peace be yours throughout

This New Year.

*Originally published December 2014.