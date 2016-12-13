When people start talking about Ireland, the conversation inevitably leads to the topic of Guinness. There might even be a few pints of the black stuff (Guinness) involved in the first place! Why not surprise a loved one with one of the many Guinness gifts you can find at the Irish Central Shop. Maybe you know someone who fancies themselves as a bit of a Guinness connoisseur and have been looking for that perfect gift? Guinness is synonymous with Ireland and one of the lands proudest exports. Every Irish person who goes on holiday wants to compare how it tastes to a pint you get back home. Keeping all of this in mind here are a few ideas to help get you started.

If the scouts have taught us anything, it’s to always be prepared. This Guinness Pint 3D opener is made from very sturdy metal and will easily fit in your pocket leaving plenty of room for all your keys. This keyring allows you to be ready to chill with a bottle of Guinness whenever the need arises. So after a long day or out on the beach then this gift has you covered.

Invite those poker buddies around and keep that Guinness nice and cold. These playing cards would be a welcome addition to any family night, guys night or any of those long arduous trips. Each card has the familiar Guinness Extra Stout logo emblazoned on the front making them easily recognizable.

Guinness is always best served cold and served more than once. Keep your Guinness bottles colder for longer with this slick Guinness bottle cooler. So whether it’s the hottest day of the year or you have that furnace turned up high in the depths of winter, this cooler will keep your bottle covered. It can stretch so don’t worry about it fitting those pint bottles.

Spice up your home with this quirky salt and pepper set by Guinness. These miniature bottles of Guinness Extra Stout are a fun little gift for any Guinness lover and would look great on that kitchen table. Each one is labelled so there is no need to fret over which is which.

What time is it? It’s Guinness time of course. That joke is guaranteed to keep your colleagues and friends entertained every time you say it and obviously won’t get annoying. This stylish watch is perfect for the outdoors type. It is strong and rugged with a thick black silicon strap embossed with the Guinness logo. It’s water resistant so it can withstand even the stormiest of Irish weather.

This large ceramic mug will help keep your tea, coffee and even your hot chocolate warm this holiday season. This versatile mug is decoratively embossed with the iconic cream label featuring the Guinness Extra Stout logo and emblem which is featured on both sides of the mug. It’s microwave safe which makes it all the easier to brew up some delicious hot chocolate, you could even add some Bailey’s Irish Cream to really give it a kick.

Keep your valuables covered this Christmas with this Guinness tablet cover with genuine soft black leather. The lining is stitched with gold rayon to add even more protection and stability. This stylish cover is perfect for any tablet or iPad and is ideal for all Guinness lovers. The design features a gorgeous embossed Guinness Extra Stout Label on the front.

Help keep traditional Irish music alive with this wonderful black tin whistle from Guinness. The tin whistle plays a major role in traditional Irish music. It is easily transportable, making it easy to get a ‘trad session’ underway. With instructions in six different languages this gift can really transcend cultures and help grow our iconic musical heritage.

Freshen up your home with this refreshing vanilla scent candle from Guinness. The subtle aroma will help keep your house a home over the holidays. It comes in a miniature Guinness tankard which can double up as a shot glass after the candle has served its primary purpose. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Traveling this Christmas period? Then stand out from the crowd with this unmistakable luggage tag from Guinness. Spot your bag easily from all the rest with this high quality rubber luggage tag which is in the form of a perfect pint of Guinness. There will be no confusion or panic this year at the airport baggage claim with this durable luggage tag.

Guinness is best served cold but this ladies black hoodie by Guinness will definitely keep you warm. It is soft and plush with a front pouch to keep your hands nice and toasty. This hoodie carries the Guinness Foreign Extra logo on the front and offers a casual look so you can wear this at home or out and about.