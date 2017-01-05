Millions of people around the world are starting 2017 with the goal of working out and getting (or staying!) healthy in the year ahead. It’s an important and admirable resolution, to be sure, but the fact of the matter is that 80% of New Year's resolutions fail, so you’re going to need every bit of support you can get in following through on yours. Why not motivate yourself with some fun Irish athletic wear?

Athleisure is all the rage right now, and these Irish-themed t-shirts, performance fleeces, hoodies, baseball caps and rugby shirts from the IrishCentral Shop are as trendy as they are functional. With items for men, women, and children, everyone can join in on the fun of displaying your Irish pride while you do something active and good for yourself.

A cute minimalist denim baseball cap from Traditional Craft (an indigenous Irish clothing company) that contrasts beautifully with the white, raised “Ireland” lettering and embroidered green shamrock.

This sporty rugby jersey is part of the amazing Guinness-designed performance sportswear range. Made of moisture-wicking, specially-designed polyester performance fabric, the lightweight jersey is a flattering black shade with complementary yellow details. A three-button placket and silk-screened Guinness harp emblem are attractive flourishes. Breathable and stylish, this rugby jersey can take you from the pitch to the pub.

This charming kid’s green Ireland rugby jersey from Lansdowne has an easy, relaxed fit. Made from a breathable, soft polyester that ventilates well, cool details include a shamrock sprig crest (white shield with three lucky shamrocks) and a big ‘IRELAND’ on a chest. Super cute! Available in sizes 6 months - 12 years.

This cute, warm acrylic sweater is the best antidote to cold weather. We love the textured white-and-green patterned knit and the ribbed green hem and collar, plus all the lucky flair in the form of an embroidered shamrock and “Ireland” in traditional Celtic lettering. In sizes XS - XXL.

The perfect gym bag, this black Guinness backpack is versatile and thoughtfully designed. Made from ventilated mesh (read: breathable) the backpack comes with padded shoulder straps, a water bottle holder on the side, a large front pouch, a handy earphone gate, and a single top handle. The bag is also emblazoned with the Guinness logo and gold harp emblem, as well as Arthur Guinness’s original signature.

Popular with both men and women, this warm and cozy grey hoodie is perfect for layering. The sweatshirt is a mash-up of old and new, with a Celtic-style print on the grey marl cotton blend. A subtle kangaroo pocket comes in handy when you need a place for your phone, or cold hands!

This sporty, classic rugby jersey from Lansdowne is made from a soft and durable cotton. The good-looking polo shirt comes in dark green with a white panel and a three button placket, as well as a white shield with green shamrocks over the heart. Whether watching a game or playing in one, you’re set!

This sporty rugby jersey from Lansdowne is made from a soft and durable cotton that your kid will love. It has a neat high neck that can button all the way up in the cold or down in the pitch.The handsome jersey comes in a rich dark blue with a vibrant green panel that features emblems of the four provinces (formerly kingdoms) of Ireland.

This colorful, fun baseball cap is perfect for any Irish expat or person of Irish heritage who misses the Emerald Isle. The Irish flag decorates the hat’s bill, and the cap itself has an embroidered mini-flag in a shield and a raised ‘Ireland’ logo. Plus, the cap is made in a breathable cotton with stitched grommets for extra-great ventilation.

This cozy, warm polyester fleece from Lansdowne is an Irish spin on a classic! The vibrant green color is beautifully complemented with a fuchsia-pink border along the zipper and embroidered “Ireland.” There’s also a hoodie and pockets for those extra-chilly nights. Clean lines and fun accents make this a great throw-over-anything fall and spring jacket.

This cozy, warm children’s polyester fleece from Lansdowne is an Irish spin on a classic! The rich navy blue base color is beautifully complemented with fun lime-green accents and an embroidered “Ireland.” There’s also a hoodie and pockets for those extra-chilly nights. Plus, the easy, machine-washable material makes this a great fall and spring jacket for an active kid.

This warm microfleece full zipper jacket is specially designed by the Guinness Performance Sportswear range. It’s soft and cozy but also moisture-wicking, and perfect for long practices or runs outside in the cold. The black color with yellow accents looks great on everyone, and there are deep pockets for cold hands.

This cozy bottle-green Irish sweatshirt from Traditional Craft is soft and warm. The crew neck sweatshirt comes in a pure cotton that’s thick and flattering, and we love its vintage look. There’s a very lucky Irish shamrock badge in the center, too, with the slogan “Where the Craic is Mighty” underneath, and iconic Trinity knots at either side. Super comfortable, and looks great with leggings, sweats, or jeans!

This good-looking water bottle from Guinness is made from a sturdy, lightweight aluminium and comes with a clip for easy travel. The water bottle is 10″ long and 2.7″ wide, and has a Guinness Extra Stout label in cream, which contrasts beautifully with the black.

Find more unique Irish apparel and items in the IrishCentral Shop!