Fans around the world are mourning the death of singer George Michael, who died at the age of 53 at his home on Christmas day.

Michael - full name Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou - shot to fame as a member of Wham! with songs like “Last Christmas” and “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” and went on to a career spanning over forty years and 100 million album sales.

One from the archives – in 1984 #GeorgeMichael sat down with @martylyricfm for a chat about an upcoming tour with Wham on RTÉ's Video File pic.twitter.com/96TfVt8Sqw — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 26, 2016

In just the past decade, he gave a number of electrifying concerts in Ireland that drew throngs of fans who sang every lyric along with him - notably for his 25 Live tour, which brought him to The Point in Dublin in December 2006 , back to Dublin’s RDS Arena in June 2007, and to Belfast’s SSE Arena in August 2007.

The moments of audience participation are especially spectacular and moving, as Michael sings a few bars and then hold the mic towards the crowd, who lovingly sing back to him. “You know, I have a feeling that audiences in Ireland are the only audiences in the world that can carry a tune,” he says at the start of “Edge of Heaven” to major applause.

Enjoy these clips of some of his most famous songs.