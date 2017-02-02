Choosing Queen’s University, described as 'Ireland’s Oxbridge’ by the Sunday Times, allows you to study at a world-class university, make new friends and immerse yourself in another culture.

Why Belfast?

- Irish culture and friendliness

- "Game of Thrones" film location tours

- Beautiful scenery such as the Giants Causeway and Mourne Mountains

- Titanic Belfast - the number 1 visitor attraction in Europe (World Travel Awards), dedicated to the world’s most famous ship

- Great nights out; a buzzing arts scene

- Historic pubs, stylish bars and brilliant shopping

- Northern Ireland is the happiest place in the UK (Office of National Statistics 2015)

- The lowest cost of living for students in the UK (Mercer 2016)

- A hub from which to explore the rest of the UK, Ireland and Europe, with accessible airport and transport links to most major cities

- The safest region in the UK (British Crime Survey 2014).

Accommodation and orientation

All Study Abroad students are guaranteed accommodation at Queen’s. Our dedicated student village is located within a few minutes’ walking distance of the main campus in a leafy residential area.

Orientation programs run in mid-September and early January to coincide with the start of the new semester, helping you to get familiar with your new environment.

Why Queen’s?

Study Abroad students at Queen’s are taught by world-leading researchers and experts in the field through lectures, tutorials or practical laboratories, in state-of-the-art facilities.

What can I study?

Study Abroad students can virtually choose to study any subject Queen’s offers in:

- Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

- Engineering and Physical Sciences

- Medical, Health and Life Sciences

Almost all our modules (excluding Medicine and Dentistry) are open to Study Abroad students.

Browse our full undergraduate module list here

How to apply

Study Abroad is open to those students currently undertaking an undergraduate degree from an accredited university.

Visit our website for full details and to apply to study abroad at Queen’s.