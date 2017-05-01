The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland is based in Donegal, and is a well-known center of excellence for educational trips to Ireland. Each July and August, the Institute runs two Global Scholar Summer Programs to Ireland for teenagers, one in July (3 weeks) and one in August (2 weeks).

The Global Scholars program is the longest running teen study abroad camp in Ireland, celebrating its 21st year this year. Teenagers who are interested in Irish Culture, History, Music and Arts can enjoy classes, workshops, and field trips to places of cultural interest.

We are located in County Donegal, on the Wild Atlantic Way. This area of Ireland is famous for breath-taking scenery, wonderful history and the friendliest people in Ireland. We travel to many other parts of Ireland, including Dublin City and the counties of Sligo, Galway, Fermanagh, Leitrim and Derry. Our students from the USA and Canada are joined by students from Ireland, Europe and beyond, and return home with many new friends from around the globe.

The Program Director, Niamh Hamill Ph.D oversees an action-packed itinerary of all of the wonderful things that Ireland has to offer, from castles and caves to surfing and singing. Classes include Irish Language, Irish History and Culture, and Irish Music and Art. Field trips include guided tours to The Cavan Burren, Yeats Country, Devinish Island, Galway City, Northern Ireland and many more. You will hike, you will learn to surf, you’ll learn to speak some Irish, you’ll make lots of new friends, and most of all, you will have the summer of a lifetime in an amazing, safe and friendly place.

We welcome teenagers, ages 13-17 years who really want to experience travel abroad, and who will enjoy meeting other teenagers from different cultures and backgrounds. Parents can contact us directly at [email protected] or visit our website at www.isaireland.com