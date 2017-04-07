Trinity College Dublin and the Trinity Business School announced the funding of the Trinity 30% Club MBA Leadership Scholarship. This initiative will provide one full scholarship worth €32,000 and six bursaries each worth€5,000 across the Trinity full-time and part-time MBA programs. It is in partnership with the 30% Club Ireland and aims to foster leadership and greater representation of women at executive level in business organizations.

Data collated by The Economist on participation on MBA programs across Europe show many peer universities running at around 27% to 33% average ratio of women to men. Trinity College’s MBA program this year has 50% and 45% ratios of women on our full-time and executive MBA programs respectively. It is anticipated that this scholarship will further build parity between women and men on the Trinity MBA and therefore make a meaningful contribution to the mission of the 30% Club and to society as a whole.

It is considered that gender balance on boards and senior leadership level not only encourages better leadership and governance, but further contributes to better all-round board performance, and ultimately increased corporate performance for both companies and their shareholders.

Trinity’s Chief Operating Officer, Geraldine Ruane says:

"Through this scholarship and bursaries, it is intended to harness the wide-ranging resources, skills and innovative ideas of talented women and provide them with an opportunity to develop their careers through the Trinity MBA. This Trinity scholarship initiative will, I believe, provide a pipeline of creativity and entrepreneurial activity for Ireland's future."

Dean of Trinity Business School, Andrew Burke, says:

“The profile of students on the Trinity MBA has always been a great gauge of the attributes of future leaders and in this regard it is brilliant that half of both our current full-time and part-time MBA intakes are female. We can expect many more female senior executives and entrepreneurs arising from the Trinity MBA and making their mark in business in the near future. Trinity College Dublin and the 30% Club are delighted to further bolster this encouraging development by creating scholarships and bursaries for future female leaders.”

To apply for the scholarship applicants should first meet the entry requirements for the Trinity MBA.

Application Deadline: June 1st, 2017

Entry Requirements:

A degree, professional qualification or track record of business achievement

Minimum of 3 - 5 years professional or managerial work experience

Preferred minimum GMAT score of 550, or equivalent GRE score

Preferred minimum age of 25

Successful candidates will be shortlisted for an interview before a final decision is made by the selection committee that includes representatives from Trinity Business School, COO (or nominee) and the 30% Club.

For more information on the 30% Club scholarship application process, or to submit your application please, contact Eoghan O’Sullivan, MBA Admissions Manager at [email protected] , or visit www.tcd.ie/business