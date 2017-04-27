When you think of Irish sweet and savory snacks what springs to mind? Tayto crisps, Dairy Milk chocolate, a bowl of corn flakes? But what about the American equivalent.

The ever-intrepid folks at Facts decided to check out “American snacks” and had one of their hallmark taste tests.

It’s plain to anyone who has spent time on either side of the Atlantic that American’s certainly have a sweeter tooth, from their chocolate to bread upping the sugar is a must. While a sweeter taste might have been expected some of these Irish folk’s reactions to American treats what pretty out there.

Check it out:

What did these daring Irish folks actually taste? Here’s a rundown of the products actual descriptions.

- Twinkies are marketed as a “Golden Sponge Cake with Creamy Filling”.

- Kool Aid – the red drink, most famously known, is a “tropical punch” flavored drink mix.

- Froot Loops – according to their site you should “Follow your nose™ to the delicious fruity taste and fun, colorful loops of Froot Loops cereal.”

- Twizzlers – a red licorice product, according to the site “It takes about 15 hours to make TWIZZLERS Strawberry Twists, and a lot less time to eat one. Twist the day away with great flavors.”

- Tootsie Roll – this description doesn’t give anything away… “a perfectly-balanced cocoa taste, lined with a subtle, fruit-flavored undertone.”

- Jolly Ranchers “is the hard candy you suck for a long-lasting bold fruit flavor.”

Our American readers, is there any other American snacks you’d add to this list? To our Irish readers what’s your favorite American snack? Let us know below.

