One Irish veterinary clinic gave cat lovers reason to paw-se this week, posting a job advertisement that would surely make the successful candidate the world’s very best definition of the cat that got the cream

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Dublin is looking for a “cat cuddler” - a role very similar to that of a horse whisperer but with the ability to calm down anxious little felines and to understand all manner of different types of purring.

A “no-dogs” clinic, Just Cats say they are searching for a candidate with “cattitude” and the stamina to put up with hours of petting and stroking cats, pur-ferably with a soft voice that will calm the nerves of any of their patients.

Before applying for the job, applicants are asked to consider whether they fit the criteria using four simple questions: Does cattitude come naturally to you? Have you counted kittens before you go asleep? Do you feed the stray cats in your locality? Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

Although the posting doesn’t mention anything about how much money is in the kitty to pay for this role, the clinic does require applicants to have a veterinary council of Ireland recognized qualification if they are to be considered.

If a dog-lover were to apply, however, the results could be catastrophic. While they are an equal opportunities employer, the clinic “do discriminate against dogs attending our veterinary clinic as patients.”

Speaking to Dublin radio station 98fm, head nurse Roisin Foran said, "The vets and the nurses are really busy with keeping the day to day things going. We need someone who can back us up and continue the care with the cats, so they're not feeling like 'oh I feel horrible, and I'm sitting here in a kennel, and I don't know where I am and I don't know these people...'"

Having posted the job onto social media, cat-crazy possible applicants have been posting their own photos and videos to display their cat-whispering skills and have been referring to the cat cuddler role as their dream job.

@JustCatsDublin Does this count as a resume or is it considered a reference? 😻🐱🐈 pic.twitter.com/XRGSEYlMFW — Misty Santos (@Misty_Toast) May 24, 2017

@JustCatsDublin My dream job 😍 Unfortunately I have a job I love 😍 I could volunteer sometimes if possible! That's my Cleopatra, hand reared since 4 days ❤️ pic.twitter.com/widnJSVhgf — Nicola King (@nicolapking) May 24, 2017

@JustCatsDublin Hi. Please open in Cork and hire me to cuddle cats and kittens. I can't leave Cork cos my cat Wudsey would miss me too much. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/DpbAOjhCAz — Samantha (@SheamusFanGirl) May 24, 2017

You can find the full job posting here.

