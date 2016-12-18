Mary Brogan, an Irish mammy from Co Mayo, had a devious trick played on her a few Christmases ago when her daughters made it look like their dog had devoured the Christmas ham. After all the preparation and effort that went into the meal, this poor mother was made to believe the dinner was ruined, Joe.ie reports.

The mother's reaction is priceless, and the pranksters got it all on video.

Warning: The prank inspired some “colorful” language.

Let's hope her girls kept the pranks to a minimum this year!

*Originally published in December 2014.