Irish Lawmaker Aengus Ó Snodaigh treated his fellow members of the Irish Parliament with a musical rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “Jingle Bells”after he accidently set off his tie when speaking in the Dáil chamber. His festive mishap made the headlines in Ireland and was even featured on CNN.

Getting up to speak on the very serious issue of the exposure of workers in Leinster House to asbestos Deputy Ó Snodaigh bravely soldiered on to the end of his question without breaking into a smile, whilst his less well behaved parliamentary colleagues smiled and laughed in the aisles around him.

Labour deputy for Limerick City Jan O’Sullivan quipped that Ó Snodaigh should “turn off those ties" in case they “interfere with Santa's flight path."

Ó Snodaigh was apparently embarrassed enough by the incident that he seems to have promptly given the offending neckwear away - his colleague Jim Daly from Cork South-West tweeted a picture of himself and the tie, saying he was delighted to have received it as a present!

Delighted with my new Christmas tie given to me by @aosnodaigh after making its Dail debut today. pic.twitter.com/lfgPMNbFRM December 15, 2016

