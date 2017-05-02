An Irish firefighter has shared photos of himself giving an adorable, but very dehydrated bunny a drink from a water bottle, after rescuing the rabbit from a horrific gorse fire in Co Cork.

Hundreds of acres of forestry were damaged after a fire swept through Gougane Barra Valley, Co Cork last week, blackening the landscape.

Last smoldering fire!

All is good and safe in the valley again! pic.twitter.com/bpS338gjWR — Gougane Barra Hotel (@gouganebarra) April 24, 2017

Firefighters from Bantry, Macroom, Dunmanway and Skibereen struggled to extinguish the massive blaze, which devastated wildlife in the area.

Tom Collins, an officer with Skibbereen fire brigade, posted the photo of himself giving the rabbit a much needed drink of water. The images were captured by his colleague Adrian Collins.

"This little rabbit came over to us yesterday at a West Cork gorse fire for a wash down and well-needed drink of water," Tom writes.

H/T Joe.ie