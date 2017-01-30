With the enormous excitement surrounding St. Patrick’s Day each year and the hundreds of events and performances taking place around the world, it becomes difficult here at IrishCentral to bring all the tremendous talent on display to your attention at that speciall time. So we thought we’d bring you a little throw-back to St. Patrick’s Days past in the form of the incredible Bremer School of Irish Dance.

For any Boston Celtics fans, you may remember this Irish dancing school from Marblehead, MA which took to the court for the halftime show on March 17 for several years. For the dancers, this was excellent preparation work for the World Irish Dancing Championships, which annually take place in late March/early April.

In the third year of this tradition in 2010, the talented group of dancers really got the crowd going.

The video below takes us up into the crowd to get a good view of the show from above.

It’s incredible to see the show the Bremer School put on each year, upping the ante in 2011 when they took on part of the music from "Riverdance" before really getting the crowd going with Dropkick Murphys’ “Shipping Up to Boston,” the perfect song to get the Celtics' fans going.

Unfortunately, there are no videos of their very first year, but you can see the younger members of the dancing troupe looking even more adorable in this video from the halftime show in 2009.