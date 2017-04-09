We’re coming into wedding season, as can be seen by the increasing number of adorable marriage proposals starting to go viral online.

While IrishCentral already has you more than covered in the Irish wedding planning department with everything from the best locations to have a wedding in Ireland, how to plan a wedding there if you live elsewhere and the top tips for holding a Celtic wedding wherever in the world you may be, the IrishCentral shop can also assist in putting the finishing touch on the big day with a beautiful selection of Irish wedding rings.

Ranging between $100 and $1,600, there’s a ring for every budget to be found in the collection.

Here are some of our favorites:

$560.00

11

This exquisite Shanore Jewelry wedding band is delicately crafted from 14-karat white gold with pave set diamonds, all expertly designed to match with Shanore’s diamond engagement rings.

$733.00

11

This attractive 14-karat yellow gold wedding ring from Shanore features a classic, gorgeous Celtic knot pattern and a delicate ridge border.

$762.00

11

This gorgeous 14-karat white gold wedding band from Shanore Jewelry measures 3 mm and showcases 5 lustrous diamonds. Celtic knots that symbolize eternity border the setting.

$1,440.00

11

This handsome 14-karat yellow and white gold wedding ring from Shanore features a Claddagh design (love, loyalty & friendship) and Trinity knots (eternity).

$1,573.00

11

This exquisitely made 14-karat yellow and white gold wedding ring features a Celtic knot pattern and recessed pressure set diamonds.

$1,435.00

11

This handsome 14-karat white gold wedding ring from Shanore features a Claddagh design (love, loyalty & friendship) and Trinity knots (eternity).

$102.00

11

This stunning Shanore Jewelry wedding band is delicately crafted from sterling silver in a lovely interwoven heart and Celtic knot design.

$902.00

11

This lovely 14-karat white gold wedding ring from Shanore features clustered diamonds, a flawless emerald center, and a Celtic knot design.

$912.00

11

This stunning 14-karat white gold wedding ring from Shanore features a Claddagh design (love, loyalty & friendship) and pave set diamonds.

$834.00

11

This lovely 14-karat yellow & white gold wedding ring features a Celtic knot pattern and recessed pressure set diamonds.