Dublin, Ireland - Virgin Media Business Ireland TechConnect Live, Ireland’s fastest growing event for the Irish technology ecosystem, will take place on May 31 2017 in the RDS, Dublin. In its second year, 3000+ senior technology and business executives, 200 startups, 200 exhibitors and 400 investors from Ireland and the world will gather to network and pitch to the largest gathering of technology purchasers in Ireland.

With 200 speakers, this year at TechConnect Live across 6 stages it makes it the largest one day gathering discussing the Irish tech ecosystem.

Over 200 startups will attend Virgin Media Business Ireland TechConnect Live this year to meet investors and sell to over 1,500 technology purchasers. The conference will feature a startup focused conference, Startup Connect. Startup Connect will feature 30 experienced speakers including Julian Kulkarni, Chief Marketing Ireland, Morgan McKinley, Tony Corrigan, Founder & CEO, Tenderscout and Niamh Bushnell of Tech Ireland.

2

Startups from across Ireland will compete in the Wayra pitch competition at the event. The two winning Irish startups will have the opportunity to compete at the Wayra finals against 42 of the the world's best startups and the potential to secure access to the world-leading startup accelerator program which has assisted UK and Irish startups secure $110m in third party funding.

Virgins VOOM bus will also be at the event to take registrations for VOOM 2017, Ireland and the UK’s largest pitch competition. They will be on hand to advise startups on investment, digital marketing and other key areas.

TechConnect Live’s headline event sponsor is Virgin Business Media Ireland. Other sponsors this year include IBEC, CurrencyFair, Sunguard Availability Services and the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland.

Entry is free for attendees and includes access to all conferences and exhibitor pavilions including the National Sales and Marketing Summit and Grow Your Business Online Expo. Attendees can book their tickets at www.techconnect-live.com.