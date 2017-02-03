The Irish Post, London's newspaper for the Irish diaspora for over 40 years, and Michael McAteer of Grant Thornton, Dublin have agreed a transaction in relation to certain business assets of Irish TV subject to approval of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Minister for Communications, Energy and Natural Resources.



The move, which will see The Irish Post acquire the Irish TV brand, business databases, website domains, social media and the extensive video content library, follows the winding up of the company in December – less than three years after it was launched in Co. Mayo in 2014.

“The Irish Post is delighted to have agreed the terms for the purchase of these assets and complements our own moves into the digital arena with video journalism and broadcasting becoming more prevalent everywhere,” said a spokesperson for the paper.



“We see a strong future for Irish TV and indeed The Irish Post on small screen platforms like Facebook and Instagram which can be successful away from the traditional large screen broadcast networks. There is also the opportunity to supplement this by a return to Sky and other TV platforms.”



“The annual Irish Post Awards in London is a huge and popular event and we have noted the successful Irish TV Country Music Awards from afar and see further potential in events in the future.”



“On a community level, we are believers in the Irish TV concept of bringing local Irish stories to the global Irish diaspora audience and the supportshown by London Irish businessman Mr. John Griffin to the West of Ireland. The Irish Post wish to establish a physical presence there.”



“'At a time when British-Irish relations, both economic and community, are to the fore we are pleased to now have agreed the terms of this transaction, which subject to the relevant merger approvals, will give us a foothold in Ireland.”

