Day 28: #wearingirish. Busy workday in NYC hosting another CMO panel. Now dashing to the airport for a work trip. CAPE: Sands @ Hall, HAT: Suzie Mahony Designs, SCARF: Jennifer Rothwell, GLOVES: Paula Rowan Gloves, EARRINGS: Tracy Gilbert designs, SLEEVES: Canopi Sleeves. Clare Pearson

What comes to mind when you think of Irish fashion? Aran cardigans and tweed caps? Claddagh rings and Celtic brooches? A big blank?

While some of Ireland's ancient design and textile traditions endure and evolve, there is so much more to contemporary Irish fashion than most people realize. Nobody knows this better than Margaret Molloy, the chief marketing officer for the global branding firm Siegel+Gale, and a native of County Offaly living in New York

For the past two years, Molloy has been leveraging her love for Irish fashion with her position as one of the most influential global marketing leaders to spread awareness and enthusiasm for Irish creativity and design. Each March, Molloy embarks on a #WearingIrish campaign, in which she wears clothing and accessories from Irish designers every day and shares her looks with her massive social media following.  

"The idea came from a few personal insights," Molloy told IrishCentral. "First, I’m Irish abroad and it’s clear that Ireland is the only country in the world that owns a month—March. Second, I work in branding so I’m always seeking out examples of beautiful design and great stories. I realized that many Irish designers are producing world-class fashion but few of my friends could name an Irish designer, let alone owned a piece by an Irish designer. Third, I recognize the power of social media as a platform for citizens to show support for brands. Connecting all three interests—Irish heritage, fashion, and marketing—I saw an opportunity for people to learn more about Irish designers, especially when all eyes are on Ireland in March."

Molloy has been amazed by the reaction, as wearers of fashion and non-fashionistas alike jumped on board. She's heard thanks from the Irish designers whose work her passion project has promoted, and heard from other Irish people around the world who took on the #WearingIrish mantle, too. The hashtag brings up over 3,500 posts on Instagram and hundreds more in Twitter. 

"Many have shared that they appreciated #wearingirish as an alternative way to celebrate Irish culture that is distinct from some of the stereotypes surrounding Saint Patrick’s Day," Molloy added. 

Thanks to #WearingIrish, people have had their eyes opened to the possibilities of Irish fashion, and that momentum that continues. "Many had a cursory sense for Ireland’s knitwear heritage but few expected the designs to be as contemporary and the options to be as varied," Molloy said. "While some Irish designers run craft businesses, others are competing on a world stage with some of the renowned fashion houses. The biggest surprise for women and men was that wearing Irish did not require compromising personal style, there is an abundance of choice in apparel, jewelry and accessories." 

IrishCentral is delighted to present Margaret Molloy's full #WearingIrish lookbook for March 2017. Scroll down to see them all, or click on one of the photos to open the full gallery experience. The captions note the designers represented in each photo, and for the full directory of Irish designers check out the post on Molloy's Medium page. There you'll find and inspiration and options for every style and budget. 

Dress by Helen McAlinden, bag by Holden Leather Goods, cuff by Christina Belle. Photo by Alison Carreon.
Scarf: Susannagh Grogan, hat: Joanne Hynes for Dunnes Stores, bag: Holden Leather Goods.
Scarf: Elaine Madigan
Scarf: Kate Ramsey.
Dress by Caroline Mitchell Knitwear, necklace by BeYourOwnSuccess by Melissa Curry. Photo: Clare Pearson.
Dress by Helen McAlinden, necklace by Elaine De Roíste, tights (not pictured but featuring an amazing butterfly tattoo design) by Stop & Stare Designs. Photo: Clare Pearson
Dress by Lennon Courtney, collar by house of Delphine.
Dress by Manley.
Sweater by Aran Sweater Market, scarf by Foxford, earrings by Solvar
Dress by Jennifer Rothwell.
Blazer: Magee 1866, belt: Holden Leather Goods, pendant: Elena Brennan.
On the NYC Highline. Dress: FeeG, sleeves: Canopi, necklace: Melissa Curry, bag: wildbywater. Photo: Madhur Aggarwal
Dress: Manley, scarf: Simple Things, earrings: Solvar. Photo: Breedagh Breslin.
Dress: Kymaia, sleeves: Canopi Ireland, necklace: Melissa Curry. Photo: Clare Pearson.
Dress: Feeg. Photo: Christopher Stella.
Blazer: Triona for Irish House, necklace: Chupi, belt and bag: Holden Leather Goods. Photo: Raisa Reyes.
In San Francisco for #BeBoldForChange. Dress: Paul Costelloe, necklace: Melissa Curry, shapewear: Atir Shaperz.
Wrap: Knitfield by Edel MacBride, bag: Holden Leather Goods. Photo: Victoria Holbrook
Blouse: Simone Rocha.
Hat: Suzie Mahony, dress: Carolyn Donnelly. Photo: Clare Pearson
Dress: Niamh O'Neill, necklace: Mary Enright, bag: Holden Leather Goods. Photo: Christopher Stella.
Hat: Davina Lynch, coat: Ireland's Eye.
Day one of the Irish flag theme: gold. Cape: Kymaia, dress: Lennon Courtney, sleeves: Canopi. Photo: Clare Pearson.
Day two of the Irish flag theme: white. Necklace: Manley, dress: Lennon Courtney. Photo: Clare Pearson.
Happy St. Patrick's Day! Necklace: ChristinaBelle, dress: Karyn Moriarty Designs
Sweater: Joanne Hynes.
Dress: Hazel Comyn.
#WearingIrish in Costa Rica. Earrings: Tracey Gilbert Desings, scarf: The House of L.E.A.F, bracelet: K Kajoux, ring: Chupi.
Earrings: Tracey Gilbert designs, pendant: Forgotten China, shirt: Rant and Rave Clothing, belt: Holden Leather Goods.
Coat: Paco Boutique, pendant: Doyle Design Dublin, bag: wildbywater, bracelet: K Kajoux
Earrings: Tracey Gilbert Designs, dress: Paco Boutique, necklace and cuff: Melissa Curry Designs.
#WearingIrish in Nicaragua. Scarf: Jennifer Rothwell, bag Paul Costelloe, belt: Holden Leather Goods.
Dress: Squirrel Versus Magpie, gloves: Paula Rowan, earrings: Juvi Jewellery, necklace: Doyle Design Dublin.
Top: Squirrel Versus Magpie, earrings: Tracey Gilbert Designs, jeans: Rant and Rave, cuff: Melissa Curry Designs, belt: Holden Leather Goods.
Shawl: Elaine Honey, shirt: Paul Costelloe, earrings, Nua Jewelry, pendant: Rionore Jewellery
Cape: Bernie Murphy, sweater: Blarney Woollen Mills, gloves: Paula Rowan, earrings: Tracey Gilbert Designs, bag: Holden Leather Goods.
Dress: Lennon Courtney, necklace: Elaine De Roíste
Collar: RM Irish Jewels, dress: Caroline Kilkenny, sleeves: Canopi. Photo: Alison Carreon.
Dress: Geraldine O'Meara. Photo: Drew Neisser
Sweater: Blarney Woollen Mills, jeans: Rant and Rave, scarf: Dúinn Designs, bag: Holden Leather Goods. Photo: Alison Carreon.
Shirt: Róisín Linnane, pendant: Martina Hamilton, earrings, Tracy Gilbert Designs, sleeves: Canopi. Photo: Clare Pearson.
Dress: Joanne Hynes. Photo: Michael Albans.
Do you have any favorite looks or Irish fashion designers? Share your thoughts in the comment section.