What comes to mind when you think of Irish fashion? Aran cardigans and tweed caps? Claddagh rings and Celtic brooches? A big blank?

While some of Ireland's ancient design and textile traditions endure and evolve, there is so much more to contemporary Irish fashion than most people realize. Nobody knows this better than Margaret Molloy, the chief marketing officer for the global branding firm Siegel+Gale, and a native of County Offaly living in New York.

For the past two years, Molloy has been leveraging her love for Irish fashion with her position as one of the most influential global marketing leaders to spread awareness and enthusiasm for Irish creativity and design. Each March, Molloy embarks on a #WearingIrish campaign, in which she wears clothing and accessories from Irish designers every day and shares her looks with her massive social media following.

"The idea came from a few personal insights," Molloy told IrishCentral. "First, I’m Irish abroad and it’s clear that Ireland is the only country in the world that owns a month—March. Second, I work in branding so I’m always seeking out examples of beautiful design and great stories. I realized that many Irish designers are producing world-class fashion but few of my friends could name an Irish designer, let alone owned a piece by an Irish designer. Third, I recognize the power of social media as a platform for citizens to show support for brands. Connecting all three interests—Irish heritage, fashion, and marketing—I saw an opportunity for people to learn more about Irish designers, especially when all eyes are on Ireland in March."

Molloy has been amazed by the reaction, as wearers of fashion and non-fashionistas alike jumped on board. She's heard thanks from the Irish designers whose work her passion project has promoted, and heard from other Irish people around the world who took on the #WearingIrish mantle, too. The hashtag brings up over 3,500 posts on Instagram and hundreds more in Twitter.

"Many have shared that they appreciated #wearingirish as an alternative way to celebrate Irish culture that is distinct from some of the stereotypes surrounding Saint Patrick’s Day," Molloy added.

Thanks to #WearingIrish, people have had their eyes opened to the possibilities of Irish fashion, and that momentum that continues. "Many had a cursory sense for Ireland’s knitwear heritage but few expected the designs to be as contemporary and the options to be as varied," Molloy said. "While some Irish designers run craft businesses, others are competing on a world stage with some of the renowned fashion houses. The biggest surprise for women and men was that wearing Irish did not require compromising personal style, there is an abundance of choice in apparel, jewelry and accessories."

IrishCentral is delighted to present Margaret Molloy's full #WearingIrish lookbook for March 2017. Scroll down to see them all, or click on one of the photos to open the full gallery experience. The captions note the designers represented in each photo, and for the full directory of Irish designers check out the post on Molloy's Medium page. There you'll find and inspiration and options for every style and budget.

43

Dress by Helen McAlinden, bag by Holden Leather Goods, cuff by Christina Belle.

43

Scarf: Susannagh Grogan, hat: Joanne Hynes for Dunnes Stores, bag: Holden Leather Goods.

43

Scarf: Elaine Madigan.

43

Scarf: Kate Ramsey.

43

Dress by Caroline Mitchell Knitwear, necklace by BeYourOwnSuccess by Melissa Curry.

43

Dress by Helen McAlinden, necklace by Elaine De Roíste, tights (not pictured but featuring an amazing butterfly tattoo design) by Stop & Stare Designs.

43

Dress by Lennon Courtney, collar by House of Delphine.

43

Dress by Manley.

43

Sweater by Aran Sweater Market, scarf by Foxford, earrings by Solvar.

43

Dress by Jennifer Rothwell.

43

Blazer: Magee 1866, belt: Holden Leather Goods, pendant: Elena Brennan.

43

Dress: FeeG, sleeves: Canopi, necklace: Melissa Curry, bag: wildbywater.

43

Dress: Manley, scarf: Simple Things, earrings: Solvar.

43

Dress: Kymaia, sleeves: Canopi Ireland, necklace: Melissa Curry.

43

Dress: FeeG.

43

Blazer: Triona for Irish House, necklace: Chupi, belt and bag: Holden Leather Goods.

43

Dress: Paul Costelloe, necklace: Melissa Curry, shapewear: Atir Shaperz.

43

Wrap: Knitfield by Edel MacBride, bag: Holden Leather Goods.

43

Blouse: Simone Rocha.

43

Hat: Suzie Mahony, dress: Carolyn Donnelly.

43

Dress: Niamh O'Neill, necklace: Mary Enright, bag: Holden Leather Goods.

43

Hat: Davina Lynch, coat: Ireland's Eye.

43

Cape: Kymaia, dress: Lennon Courtney, sleeves: Canopi.

43

Necklace: Manley, dress: Lennon Courtney.

43

Necklace: ChristinaBelle, dress: Karyn Moriarty Designs

43

Sweater: Joanne Hynes.

43

Dress: Hazel Comyn.

43

Earrings: Tracey Gilbert Designs, scarf: The House of L.E.A.F, belt: Holden Leather Goods, bracelet: K Kajoux, ring: Chupi.

43

Earrings: Tracey Gilbert designs, pendant: Forgotten China, shirt: Rant and Rave, belt: Holden Leather Goods.

43

Coat: Paco Boutique, pendant: Doyle Design Dublin, bag: wildbywater, bracelet: K Kajoux

43

Earrings: Tracey Gilbert Designs, dress: Paco Boutique, necklace and cuff: Melissa Curry Designs.

43

Scarf: Jennifer Rothwell, bag Paul Costelloe.

43

Dress: Squirrel Versus Magpie, gloves: Paula Rowan, earrings: Juvi Jewellery, necklace: Doyle Design Dublin.

43

Top: Squirrel Versus Magpie, earrings: Tracey Gilbert Designs, jeans: Rant and Rave, cuff: Melissa Curry Designs, belt: Holden Leather Goods.

43

Shawl: Elaine Honey, shirt: Paul Costelloe, earrings: Nua Jewelry, pendant: Rionore Jewellery

43

Cape: Bernie Murphy, sweater: Blarney Woollen Mills, gloves: Paula Rowan, earrings: Tracey Gilbert Designs, bag: Holden Leather Goods.

43

Dress: Lennon Courtney, necklace: Elaine De Roíste.

43

Collar: RM Irish Jewels, dress: Caroline Kilkenny, sleeves: Canopi.

43

Dress: Geraldine O'Meara.

43

Sweater: Blarney Woollen Mills, jeans: Rant and Rave, scarf: Dúinn Designs, bag: Holden Leather Goods.

43

Shirt: Róisín Linnane, pendant: Martina Hamilton, earrings, Tracy Gilbert Designs, sleeves: Canopi.

43

Dress: Joanne Hynes.

