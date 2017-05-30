A star-studded array of guests attended a party, in Dublin, celebrating 25 years of the Fitzpatrick Hotel group in New York.

John Fitzpatrick, the chain’s owner was present at Farrier and Draper in the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre in Dublin, to greet movie stars, business leaders and celebrities who came to celebrate the hotels, which have become the Irish HQ for thousands visiting Manhattan. The trending South William Street club and restaurant was transformed into a little piece of Manhattan for the celebrations. Among the guest was Irish leader Enda Kenny.

Over the years the hotel has hosted every Irish president as well as Taoisigh (leaders) and first minister of Northern Ireland.

Fitzpatrick said “I find it hard to believe it’s 25 years.

“We have received tremendous support over the years and have had the privilege of hosting some very distinguished guests. Many of them have become like family to us.

“We are still the only Irish-run hotel in New York, a distinction I am very proud of. I believe our success is due in no small way to the warmth of an Irish welcome. We extend a Céad Míle Fáilte to each and every guest. This warm welcome, of course, is helped by the fact that we continually invest in upgrading and refurbishing our hotels to maintain the highest possible standards.”

Irish Hollywood royalty and resident of New York City, Liam Neeson, is currently traveling but sent the message “I shall raise a glass of some liquid to you and your team, John, and the success of your hotel group. To build hotels in the greatest city in the world and not only compete with the other major hotel groups, but to thrive and maintain a very human and genuinely welcoming face to all who walk through your doors, is no small accomplishment.”